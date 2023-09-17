Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)