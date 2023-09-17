Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

