Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.
