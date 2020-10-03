Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 322. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 322 USD
