Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 322. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 322 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search