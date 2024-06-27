Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 295,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1767 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search