20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 295,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
