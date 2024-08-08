Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 520000 JPY
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
