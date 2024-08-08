Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 520000 JPY
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - October 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - October 9, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

