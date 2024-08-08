5 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (31) XF (42) VF (34) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (14) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (11) ННР (4) PCGS (9) RNGA (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

Auction World (2)

AURORA (9)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (9)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (9)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (5)

Künker (17)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (6)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Знак (1)