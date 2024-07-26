5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (78) XF (46) VF (60) F (8) No grade (42) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (13) BN (17) Service NGC (19) RNGA (9) PCGS (2)

