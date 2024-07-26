Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,006,280

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

