5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,006,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
