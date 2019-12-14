Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
