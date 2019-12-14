10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)