Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

