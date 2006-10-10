5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition UNC (2)