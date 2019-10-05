Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

