Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

