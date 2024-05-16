Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

