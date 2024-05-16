Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

