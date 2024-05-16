Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
