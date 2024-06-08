Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU,
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
