10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

