Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU,
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
