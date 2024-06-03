Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
2930 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price

