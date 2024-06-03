Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
2930 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
