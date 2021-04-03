Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6568 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

