Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6568 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
