Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6568 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (1)