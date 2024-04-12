Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6528 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
