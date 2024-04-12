Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6528 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

