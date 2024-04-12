Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6528 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
