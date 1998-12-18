Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • UBS (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

