Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint
