Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "П" is inverted

Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" "П" is inverted - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 92,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,675. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10500 $
Price in auction currency 10500 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7650 $
Price in auction currency 7650 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2014
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - March 18, 2009
Seller Spink
Date March 18, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1767 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search