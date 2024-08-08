Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "П" is inverted
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 92,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,675. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10500 $
Price in auction currency 10500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7650 $
Price in auction currency 7650 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
