10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". "П" is inverted (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. "П" is inverted. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,675. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

