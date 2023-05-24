Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,210,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13723 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7206 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search