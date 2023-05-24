Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) VF30 (4) VF25 (2)