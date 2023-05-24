Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 СПБ EI "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,210,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13723 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7206 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search