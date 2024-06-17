10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

