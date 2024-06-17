Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Via (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search