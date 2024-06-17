Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Via (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 10250 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

