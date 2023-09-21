Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 63420 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

