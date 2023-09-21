5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

