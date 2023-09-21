Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 63420 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
