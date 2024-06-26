Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,408. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
