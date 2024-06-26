Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,408. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

