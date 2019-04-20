Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service RNGA (1)