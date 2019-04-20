Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search