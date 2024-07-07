Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,668,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (37)
  • Aste (2)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (16)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (20)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numisbalt (23)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

