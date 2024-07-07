Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

