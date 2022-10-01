Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU55 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)