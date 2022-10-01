Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,210,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 1038 USD
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 54750 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

