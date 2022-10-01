Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,210,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 1038 USD
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 54750 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Selling price
