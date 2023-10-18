Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 550,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
