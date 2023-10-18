Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 550,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

