2 Kopeks 1767. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
