Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
