Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2364 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

