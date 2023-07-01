Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2364 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
