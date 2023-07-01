2 Kopeks 1766. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (8) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2)