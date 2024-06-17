Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 911,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Inasta - May 6, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date May 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search