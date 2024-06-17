Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 911,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
