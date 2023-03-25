Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,714,416
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search