Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,587,650
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
