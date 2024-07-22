Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,587,650

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction CNG - November 12, 2019
Seller CNG
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

