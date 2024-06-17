Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1796. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 . Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Hermes Auctions auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search