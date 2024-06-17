2 Kopeks 1796. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 . Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Hermes Auctions auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

