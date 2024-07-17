2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (84) XF (67) VF (30) F (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (4) AU58 (16) AU55 (14) AU53 (7) AU50 (10) XF45 (7) XF40 (21) VF35 (8) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (39) Service NGC (26) CGC (2) RNGA (9) PCGS (9) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (24)

BAC (2)

Baldwin's (3)

Bertolami (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (6)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (31)

Katz (19)

Künker (5)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MS67 (18)

MUNZE (8)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)