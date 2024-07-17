Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,765,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (24)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (18)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1790 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search