Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,765,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (24)
- BAC (2)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Bertolami (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (31)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (5)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MS67 (18)
- MUNZE (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search