2 Kopeks 1765 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
