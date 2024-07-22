Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1765 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

