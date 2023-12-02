2 Kopeks 1794 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1794 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (6) F (3) VG (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) VG10 (1) BN (1)