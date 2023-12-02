Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1794 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1794 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1261 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 9371 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VG10 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1794 АМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

