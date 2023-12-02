Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1794 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1794 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1261 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 9371 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search