Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,332,450

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 330. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

