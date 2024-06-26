Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,332,450
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 330. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
