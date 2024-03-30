Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1791 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,960
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1791 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 14187 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
