2 Kopeks 1791 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1791 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (10) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF25 (1)