Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1791 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,960

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1791 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 14187 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction AURORA - January 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 АМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
