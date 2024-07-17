Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,401,438

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition VF35
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 10, 2012
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 20, 2009
Seller Empire
Date November 20, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
