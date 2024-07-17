2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2009.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (3) F15 (1)