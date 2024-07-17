Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,401,438
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2009.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
