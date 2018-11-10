2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (3)