Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
