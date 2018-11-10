Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search