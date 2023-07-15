Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
10149 $
Price in auction currency 612000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
