2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

