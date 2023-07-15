Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
10149 $
Price in auction currency 612000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

