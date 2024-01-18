Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,432,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 506 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
