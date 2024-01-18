2 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (20) XF (24) VF (19) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (10) Service RNGA (5) NGC (3) ННР (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (7)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (10)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

Rare Coins (10)

Russian Heritage (14)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)