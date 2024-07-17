Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 28,055. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (49)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (37)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (21)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (20)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (41)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (22)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search