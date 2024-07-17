2 Kopeks 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 28,055. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

