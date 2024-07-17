Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 28,055. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
