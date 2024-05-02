Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,225,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

