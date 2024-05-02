Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,225,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price

