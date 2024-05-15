Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1796 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 416,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 40934 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4413 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
