Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1796 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 416,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 40934 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4413 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 АМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

