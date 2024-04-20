Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024

Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024

Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023

Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023

Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023

Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
