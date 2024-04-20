Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
