Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

