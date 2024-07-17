2 Kopeks 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

