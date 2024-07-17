Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
