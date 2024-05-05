2 Kopeks 1795 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7270 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) Service RNGA (1)