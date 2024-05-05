Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1795 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7270 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
1105 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search