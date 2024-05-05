Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1795 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7270 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
1105 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
