2 Kopeks 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
