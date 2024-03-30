Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 АМ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

