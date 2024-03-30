2 Kopeks 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

