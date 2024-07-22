Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 751 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
