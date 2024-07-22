Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 751 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
