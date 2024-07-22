2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (5) XF (16) VF (35) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (6) DETAILS (2) BN (2) Service CGC (2)

