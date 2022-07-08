Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 6084 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
