Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- CNG (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Via (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 6084 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
