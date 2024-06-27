Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7446 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 104999 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
