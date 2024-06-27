2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7446 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (6) VF (11) F (1) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) G4 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)