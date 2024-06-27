Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "EM" under the horse Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" "EM" under the horse Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7446 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 104999 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition G4 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - December 10, 2010
Seller Empire
Date December 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

