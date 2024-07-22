Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,321,893
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search