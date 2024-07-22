Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,321,893

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

