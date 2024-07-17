Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1778 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
