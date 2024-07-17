Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1778 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search