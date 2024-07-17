2 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1778 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

